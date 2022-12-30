TULSA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma woman is finally back home after spending four nights at an airport in Denver.

Mel Miller was among the thousands of travelers stranded in cities by Southwest cancellations. On the fourth day, when she thought she was finally going to catch a flight to Tulsa, it was canceled once again.

Miller thought she had lost all hope, but a stranger stepped in to help.

“She offered me her seat to Oklahoma City on Christmas morning. She said she lived in Denver and she was not stranded and I needed to get out of the airport,” Miller told Tulsa-area television station KJRH. “My message to that stranger would be thank you. That was truly a Christmas miracle.”

Miller said her friend picked her up from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and drove her back to Tulsa.

She said the trip she booked cost about $350. But between missing work, buying food at the airport for four days and having to buy new clothes, it cost her around $1,000.

