WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a happy reunion in Watertown recently when a stranger helped a couple there find a lost wedding ring.

Sarah Burns and her husband Brian were walking along the footbridge at the Watertown dam when his ring fell off and into the water.

The pair searched, but couldn’t find it, so they posted on social media seeking help.

When Bob Divecchio heard about the lost ring he decided to lend a hand and calculated where the ring would have landed. He said the couple was close to giving up when he found it.

“I said ‘no, I’m gonna give it a couple more minutes’, and boom there it was,” Divecchio said. “I pulled some leaves away and the ring was glistening.”

Sarah and Brian said they’re planning to get the ring resized so it doesn’t slip off again.

