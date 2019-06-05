Stranger replaces crosswalk on newly paved Roxbury road after safety concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chalk creation in Roxbury has people in the community talking after someone drew their own crosswalk on a street in the area.

A recently paved street at Orchard Park Street near Dubois street was scheduled to be painted but was postponed several times due to weather.

With no markings on the busy street, a local resident took up the task, drawing in a crosswalk in chalk and writing “STOP.” The identity of the artist isn’t publicly known.

People who live in the neighborhood say this will help improve safety.

“It’s about time,” said resident Tarina Harrison. “It’s just crazy.”

The city expects contractors to have the newly painted lines completed shortly.

