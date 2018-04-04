(WHDH) — A plot twist for Stranger Things as the creators will have to defend the originality of the series in court.

Film maker Charlie Kessler is suing Matt and Ross Duffer, stating the brothers crafted the show around his idea.

Kessler said he discussed the plot of his short film Montauk with the Duffers during a film festival premiere party in 2014.

Montauk is about a violent event in a New England town surrounded by secret government projects and the paranormal.

Kessler said he didn’t know about similarities between his own work and Stranger Things until the series premiered on Netflix in 2016.

He is seeking monetary damages for breach of “implied contract.”

