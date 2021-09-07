BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of strangers who were seated next to each other at a recent Red Sox game at Fenway Park walked away from Boston’s beloved ballpark with an unforgettable story.

The fans, a man from Massachusetts and a man from California, hadn’t met prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians but they decided to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets together and agreed to split the prize money if they won.

“Guess what… they WON!” the Red Sox Foundation said in a tweet.

The men ended up collecting a prize worth more than $18,000.

“The 50/50 made lifelong friends for these two & their families,” the foundation added.

Boston also went on to defeat the Indians, 8-5.

Your Tuesday feel-good story!



The 50/50 made lifelong friends for these two & their families, one from MA & the other from CA, who hadn't met prior to sitting next to each other on Friday at Fenway. They got 50/50 tickets, agreed to split if they won and guess what… they WON! pic.twitter.com/I168wfBNKU — Red Sox Foundation (@RedSoxFund) September 7, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)