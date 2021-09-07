BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of strangers who were seated next to each other at a recent Red Sox game at Fenway Park walked away from Boston’s beloved ballpark with an unforgettable story.
The fans, a man from Massachusetts and a man from California, hadn’t met prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians but they decided to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets together and agreed to split the prize money if they won.
“Guess what… they WON!” the Red Sox Foundation said in a tweet.
The men ended up collecting a prize worth more than $18,000.
“The 50/50 made lifelong friends for these two & their families,” the foundation added.
Boston also went on to defeat the Indians, 8-5.
