BOSTON (WHDH) - A stray 4-month-old puppy was spotted wandering along Cummins Highway Roslindale by a passerby early Wednesday morning, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The puppy, now named Petunia, was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and treated for severe demodectic mange, a skin condition that causes fur loss, itchiness, and discomfort, the rescue league said in a statement. It can also affect a dog’s immune system, putting it at risk of serious illness.

“It was clear she was suffering and needed immediate medical attention,” the rescue league said.

After Petunia’s treatment, the city’s animal control division took her to the Animal Rescue League’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, where she will continue to recuperate, the statement said. She is not currently available for adoption, according to the ARL.

“While it is unknown where she came from or how she found her way to the busy roadway, ARL’s focus right now is getting this helpless puppy on the path to recovery,” the rescue league said.

The public can donate to aid Petunia’s recovery on the ARL’s website.

