KARLKURLA, Australia. (WHDH) – A pup in Australia has been rewarded with a medal for running in a half marathon in the town of Karlkurla, Western Australia.

Goldfields Pipeline Marathon posted photos of the stray dog who managed to run the entire half marathon alongside runners on July 22.

Local media reports the dog passed every race checkpoint.

The dog’s owners did not come forward after the race to claim him, and the dog was taken to a local pound in hopes his owners will find him.

