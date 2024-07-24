The Animal Rescue League of Boston helped rescue a nine-week-old kitten brought to their Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center after being found in the engine component of a vehicle.

“Once the kitten was discovered at Mavis Tire and Brakes, Dedham Animal Control was contacted and the officer was able to safely capture the kitten, thus ending his harrowing adventure,” the ARL said in a statement. “Thankfully the kitten was not injured or burned while the car was in motion.”

Appropriately, the kitten received the name of Mavis; the motor oil was cleaned from his fur and he underwent a veterinary exam. He will be in foster care until he’s old enough to be permanently adopted.

“Although timid, Mavis is a sweet and friendly kitten, who is sure to be a wonderful companion animal and will now be an indoor-only cat to avoid future car adventures,” the ARL said.

The ARL said Mavis was likely spooked by something and sought out a safe place to hide, only to wind up in the engine.

“During the winter it’s common to come across an animal in an engine compartment as outdoor cats are drawn to the warmth,” the organization said. “However, it is very uncommon to find an animal in this precarious position during the summer months, and ARL would like to thank Dedham Animal Control and Mavis Tire and Brakes for finding and rescuing this animal who will soon begin the next chapter of his life.”

