BOSTON (WHDH) - A stray kitten that was found suffering from traumatic injuries in Dorchester last week is now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The 13-week-old feline named Nick suffered deep abrasions and fur loss around his neck and front paws after he likely got entangled in a fence, according ARL officials. A piece of wire was also removed from the back of his neck.

An ARL veterinarian treated Nick’s wounds and is now fostering the kitten to monitor his condition and recovery.

Nick’s pain has since subsided and he is beginning to show a fantastic personality, the ARL said.

There is no timetable on when Nick will be well enough to find a new home.

