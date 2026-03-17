BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded streets and several buildings in Jamaica Plain Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston Fire officials.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Columbus Avenue, near the Jackson Square MBTA stop, showing water gushing from a burst pipe and several cars parked on the street with water up to the middle of their tires.

Boston Fire District Chief Joseph Walsh said the pipe that burst is three feet wide and gets fed from multiple spots, so it is taking hours to turn off.

“It’s a difficult time of year obviously the street sweepers aren’t out as often, so the trash and the litter collects, clogs those drains up and that’s what allowed the water to get up so high so fast,” Walsh said.

People inside nearby daycares called 911 for help as the buildings flooded. Walsh said crews were able to get everyone inside those buildings out safely through back doors.

“We immediately sent firefighters inside and they located routes out of the building where it wasn’t necessary to step in water, so we kept everyone dry,” Walsh said.

Many businesses in the area have taken on water, some with several inches flooding offices. People inside those buildings told 7NEWS they have been using sandbags and shirts to stop the water flow.

“It is a lake but the worst part is inside the building,” said Angel Pena, a building maintenance manager. “When I got here it was all this going on, I got water inside the building, damaged paperwork and computers.”

“Who would have thought our office would have been on waterfront property?” said Bruce Marks, whose office flooded. “We put sandbags there, we got those from the fire department. And we put shirts and stuff to block the water from coming in.”

With temperatures expected to drop tonight, fire officials said crews will be coming in with sand and salt so the area does not completely ice over.

Columbus Avenue is currently closed from Heath Street to Amory Street. Officials said part of the road may still be closed during the morning commute Wednesday.

Boston police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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