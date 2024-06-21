BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. and street closures are set to take effect at 9 a.m. ahead of Friday’s Celtics parade through downtown Boston.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden and will finish in the area of the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Boston public schools are closed and widespread street closures and parking restrictions stretch through a large swath of the city.

Boston police announced restrictions earlier this week.

Closures and restrictions are as follows:

Causeway Street: Both sides from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street

Staniford Street: Both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street: Both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street: Both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street: Both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Charles Street South: Both sides from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street: Both sides from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Arlington Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Berkeley Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Exeter Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Blagden Street

Fairfield Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Hereford Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Cambria Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage

Scotia Street: Both sides, from Saint Cecilia Street to Dalton Street

Saint Cecilia Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Dalton Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street: Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

West Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Temple Place: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Bromfield Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Park Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beacon Street

Beacon Street: Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

School Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Province Street

Somerset Street: Both sides, from Ashburton Place to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Bowdoin Street: Both sides, from Dern Street to Cambridge Street

New Sudbury Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Hawkins Street

Congress Street: Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

State Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Cambridge Street

Lomasney Way: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Nashua Street

Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Merrimac Street

Portland Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Friend Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Canal Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Haverhill Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Beverly Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Medford Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to North Washington Street

Plympton Street: Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street: Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

The following streets will be closed:

Barricades were already in place along the parade route near 8 a.m.

Though cars were still moving before full street closures, traffic was significantly slowed in downtown Boston.

With limited parking around the parade, officials have strongly urged paradegoers to use public transportation.

7News will be covering the Celtics’ rolling rally throughout the day with special coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

