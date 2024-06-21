BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. and street closures are set to take effect at 9 a.m. ahead of Friday’s Celtics parade through downtown Boston.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden and will finish in the area of the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.
Boston public schools are closed and widespread street closures and parking restrictions stretch through a large swath of the city.
Boston police announced restrictions earlier this week.
Closures and restrictions are as follows:
- Causeway Street: Both sides from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street
- Staniford Street: Both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street: Both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street
- Tremont Street: Both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street
- Boylston Street: Both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Charles Street South: Both sides from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Charles Street: Both sides from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Arlington Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Berkeley Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Clarendon Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Dartmouth Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Exeter Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Blagden Street
- Fairfield Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Gloucester Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Hereford Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Cambria Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage
- Scotia Street: Both sides, from Saint Cecilia Street to Dalton Street
- Saint Cecilia Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Dalton Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Providence Street: Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
- West Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Temple Place: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Bromfield Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Park Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beacon Street
- Beacon Street: Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street
- School Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Province Street
- Somerset Street: Both sides, from Ashburton Place to Cambridge Street
- New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)
- Bowdoin Street: Both sides, from Dern Street to Cambridge Street
- New Sudbury Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Hawkins Street
- Congress Street: Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street
- State Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street
- Court Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Cambridge Street
- New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)
- Staniford Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street
- Lomasney Way: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Nashua Street
- Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Merrimac Street
- Portland Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Friend Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Canal Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Haverhill Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Beverly Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Medford Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to North Washington Street
- Plympton Street: Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue
- East Dedham Street: Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
The following streets will be closed:
- Causeway Street: From North Washington Street to Merrimac Street
- Staniford Street: From Causeway Street to Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street: From Staniford Street to Tremont Street
- Tremont Street: From Cambridge Street to Boylston Street
- Boylston Street: From Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Barricades were already in place along the parade route near 8 a.m.
Though cars were still moving before full street closures, traffic was significantly slowed in downtown Boston.
With limited parking around the parade, officials have strongly urged paradegoers to use public transportation.
7News will be covering the Celtics’ rolling rally throughout the day with special coverage beginning at 10 a.m.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)