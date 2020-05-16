Street dance party entertains Boston neighbors during lockdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents took to the street recently to host a dance party of sorts in one Boston neighborhood.

Footage from the party shows some in animal onesies rocking to the beat and others swaying to the music and doing back flips while their neighbors watch from their homes.

Some can be seen gawking at the performances from the sidewalk to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

