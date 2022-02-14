SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA bus crashed into a fire hydrant, leaving a street flooded in Somerville late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Vermont Avenue around 10 p.m. found water gushing from where a fire hydrant once stood.

Somerville Deputy Fire Chief Sean Tierney said an MBTA bus had gone off the Mystic Avenue ramp off Interstate 93 southbound, crashed through a fence and a guardrail, and then hit the fire hydrant.

The gushing water impacted nearby homes.

“They had a little bit of a water situation in 18 but were able to open some drains and get that taken care of,” Tierney said. “We’re monitoring two other houses for water.”

Crews shut the water off around 1 p.m. as firefighters took the damaged fire hydrant away.

Tierney added that “We also have a light pole down, so they have to get the power shut off to that.”

There were five passengers on board the bus along with the driver and officials say there were no serious injuries.

The Mystic Avenue ramp was shut down for some time but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

