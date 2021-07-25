SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A street sweeper ignited in the middle of the street in Somerville’s Assembly Row Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and upon their arrival found the truck fully engulfed and black smoke pouring into the air.

The fire destroyed the truck but there were no injuries reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

