BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Transportation Department, and the Public Works Department announced Tuesday updated street enforcement regulations for the city.

Street sweeping is set to resume March 1 in the North End, South End, and Beacon Hill, and will resume citywide on April 1.

Street sweeping ticketing enforcement will also resume on those dates, and vehicles in violation will be subject to towing.

Additionally, the BTD will resume ticketing enforcement for expired inspection stickers and vehicle registration on March 1.

Walsh paused enforcement of certain violations at the beginning of the pandemic in an effort to ensure residents could minimize their need to go out to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“With spring approaching, we are asking residents to move their vehicles during posted street sweeping times to ensure our Public Works Department is able to fully clean streets citywide,” Walsh said. “Thank you to all of our residents for your continued cooperation to keep our streets clean.”

Failure to move a vehicle during posted street sweeping hours results in a $40 fine; the fine is $90 in Charlestown, and $90 for overnight street sweeping.

An expired inspection sticker or vehicle registration will result in a $40 fine.

View a complete list of parking codes and fines on the City of Boston’s website.

