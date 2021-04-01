BOSTON (WHDH) - Hungry patrons looking to get a meal in Boston’s North End can now dine outside.

The city permitted outdoor dining in the North End beginning Thursday after delaying its return due to the neighborhood’s tight quarters and the number of restaurants.

Massimo Tiberi, owner of Arya Trattoria, says he’s excited to get back outside.

“The streets are buzzing with people, people eating and drinking in the streets. It’s nice,” he said.

The rest of the city kicked off their outdoor dining season on March 22.

It is expected to run through the end of November.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)