Streets back open in Danvers after sinkhole formed on Friday

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Streets are back open in Danvers Saturday morning after a sinkhole formed on the side of the road, police say.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area of Route 62 at the intersection of Elliot, Poplar and Conant streets on Friday as water flooded the streets and utility crews worked to repair the damage.

Rob Leshin lives near the sinkhole and said, “the water was definitely gushing into the intersection at a good rate.”

SKY 7HD flew over the scene showing a pool of water collecting on the side of the road.

Water was shut off to the area as Department of Public Works crews worked overnight to fix the damage.

The owners of a home that has been damaged as a result of the flood are on vacation, neighbors say.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the break.

