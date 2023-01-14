BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their seriously damaged homes.
Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. that led to the temporary closure of Heath, Walden, and Minden streets.
The Boston Water Department responded to the scene and turned off the water after several hours.
The Boston Fire Department deployed its High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check for flooded basements and help residents who need help evacuating from their homes.
Some residents of the neighborhood suffered serious flooding to their basements and were forced from their homes while the water was pumped out of the area.
There were no reported rescues.
