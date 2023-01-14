BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their seriously damaged homes.

Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. that led to the temporary closure of Heath, Walden, and Minden streets.

The Boston Water Department responded to the scene and turned off the water after several hours.

The Boston Fire Department deployed its High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check for flooded basements and help residents who need help evacuating from their homes.

Some residents of the neighborhood suffered serious flooding to their basements and were forced from their homes while the water was pumped out of the area.

There were no reported rescues.

The water main has been shut down. The street has been compromised. Companies are working to access damages. pic.twitter.com/ghyEd3UveT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

High water rescue vehicle coming in to flooded streets in JP – @BostonFire says crews in those survival suits will help residents who need to be evacuated from theirs houses through the water. This is all from a massive water main break near Heath St. @7News pic.twitter.com/o2vfbalrDh — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 14, 2023

A major water main break on Heath st. Parts of Heath st. , Waldron and Minden st. Closed. ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ on scene. pic.twitter.com/nEz8TkvyeO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

Multiple streets are flooded in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, as companies check the basements for water. pic.twitter.com/EiR53QkXlc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

The water main break has buckled parts of Heath st. As it flows thru the Jamaica Plain neighborhood . pic.twitter.com/JFACVdExlH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

We have deployed our High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents for evacuation pic.twitter.com/TFs8D8xZHr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

