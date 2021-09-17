BOSTON (WHDH) - The strength of a very potent beer that Samuel Adams is slated to release in October makes it illegal in 15 states.

Samuel Adams Utopias, which weighs in at 28 percent alcohol by volume, will be available for purchase starting on Oct. 11.

The 12th biennial edition of Utopias was finished on 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan Balaton cherries, to bring a slight sweetness and touch of tart flavor, according to the brewing company.

Some of the many beers found in this particular batch of Utopias date back nearly three decades, aging in wooden bourbon casks. The blend is then finished in a combination of Carcavelos, Madeira, Ruby Port, and Sherry Oloroso barrels. For the first time this year, brewers also aged a portion of the blend in Sauternes French oak wine casks which brings subtle notes of honeyed apricot and caramel to the rich layers of flavor.

“We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today,” Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a statement. “Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques. The result is always special, spirited, and worth waiting for.”

Utopias is best served at room temperature with a glass that amplifies its aroma and flavor, such as a small-bowled cognac or snifter glass.

The brew will be available at select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores, where laws allow, with a suggested retail price of $240.

It will be available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maine but it’s illegal in New Hampshire and Vermont.

