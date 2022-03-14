BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency has added a four-mile stretch of a river that runs through Massachusetts to the Superfund National Priorities List.

This action will result in the transformation of the Lower Neponset River by improving its ecological health and bringing big benefits to the communities that share it, according to the EPA.

The river was referred to the EPA by state officials in 2015 after communities expressed concerns about the potential contamination in the water in Boston and Milton.

“Listing the Lower Neponset River Site on the Superfund NPL is a big step for the Boston and Milton neighborhoods. We now have a mechanism to clean up the river and protect the health of the communities around it, as well as increasing the overall use and enjoyment of this important resource” EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in a statement. “We have to thank our local partners in the communities and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for their support and hard work to get the site listed, and we look forward to continued partnership as we embark on the next phase of the project. This is a win for families who value recreating on the river, a win for great blue herons, a win for fish, and a win for Massachusetts.”

The Lower Neponset River site is identified as the 3.7-mile stretch of the Neponset River from the point where it merges with Mother Brook in Hyde Park, extending downstream to the Walter Baker Dam in Dorchester and Milton.

Mills and other industrial facilities in the area may have contributed to the river contamination, according to the EPA.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)