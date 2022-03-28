BOSTON (WHDH) - All streets around the Government Center garage were reopened Monday morning following a partial collapse that claimed the life of a construction worker with the exception of one stretch of road.

Multiple streets in the Government Center and North End area were closed over the weekend as engineers and officials investigated the partial garage collapse.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, Boston police announced that the closures had been lifted. By 2:30 p.m. they wrote that the commute would be impacted by the closure of a stretch of Surface Road that lies between New Chardon and Sudbury streets.

Drivers will be detoured to N. Washington Street to New Chardon or to the Southeast Expressway until further notice. There has been no word on when the road will reopen.

Mayor Michelle Wu said that work has been suspended at the constriction site until further notice.

Rail service on downtown stretches of the Green and Orange Line will be offline for the foreseeable future as engineers wait to inspect the subway tunnels that run under the collapse site.

Tonight's commute will be impacted by the closure of Surface Rd. between New Chardon St. & Sudbury St. Traffic will be diverted from N. Washington St. to New Chardon St., or to the Southeast X-way. The BPD advises anyone that travels in that area to seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 28, 2022

All streets around the Government Center garage have reopened. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 28, 2022

