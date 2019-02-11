Strike by drivers for paratransit service averted

BOSTON (AP) — A possible strike by drivers for a service that provides door-to-door rides for the disabled in the Boston area has been averted.

Union drivers for Greater Lynn Senior Services, a private company that contracts with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on the Ride program, had threatened to strike Tuesday over pay and retirement benefits.

But Joe Benevento, president of Teamsters Local 42, said the union and the company reached a tentative agreement Sunday.

Benevento called it a fair agreement and says he is confident union drivers will ratify it.

The drivers’ previous contract expired Dec. 31.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a statement said he is “pleased that both sides have reached an agreement” to “safeguard against any disruption to regularly scheduled paratransit services.”

