Strike looming at local Macy’s locations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers at Massachusetts and Rhode Island Macy’s department stores are threatening to strike if their demands are not met.

After four months of negotitations, union workers say they have voted to strike if they are not given better benefits and philanthropic opportunities.

The company says it is their goal to reach an agreement without a strike.

