BOSTON (WHDH) - A potential “Strike Two” at Fenway as concessions workers are threatening to walk off the job for a second time.

Workers took over the concourse Wednesday to send a message to Fenway Sports Group and Aramark Management that they want a fair contract that pays more and protects them from automation.

The dispute has lasted for weeks and some workers said they’re tired of waiting for a new deal.

Aramark released a statement saying: “We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)