BOSTON (WHDH) - Educators from Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead gathered for a rally on the steps of the Massachusetts State House Tuesday, amid the ongoing teachers strikes on the North Shore.

The striking teachers made their way inside the State House in an attempt to get Gov. Maura Healey’s attention. They’re demanding better pay, working conditions, and benefits, including more time for parental leave.

“Governor Healey, we need you to offer an end to the delays and obstruction of state mediators and rogue school committees, by joining us and standing up for what is right,” said Hanna Partyka, a Marblehead kindergarten teacher.

Gloucester teachers rallied by the North Shore city’s waterfront Tuesday. Though the city’s superintendent of schools expressed optimism classes might resume Wednesday, union members said it seemed very unlikely.

“They are negotiating as we speak and we’re going to hold the line as long as it takes, and currently, they’re saying negotiations have come to a slow, because all we want to do is get back in the classroom,” said Rayanne Menery Sammataro, an Italian teacher at Gloucester High School.

The three teachers unions collectively face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by an Essex Superior Court judge, in an effort to force union members to end the illegal strikes.

“We knew there would be consequences, but we also knew the consequences are far greater for our students, our families, and ourselves by not fighting for the schools our communities need and deserve,” said Ruth Furlong, of the Beverly Teachers Association.

State law requires public schools to schedule at least 185 school days, and for schools to be in operation with classrooms available 180 days out of the year.

School departments have various options to make up school days. Options mentioned by Beverly officials include canceling school vacations, adding school days on weekends, and holding school in the summer — potentially delaying senior graduations.

“As of right now they’re adding the days at the end of June,” Menery Sammataro said of Gloucester schools.

