Striking employees come to tentative agreement with Marriott

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local union leaders announced a tentative agreement with Marriott on Saturday, six weeks after more than a thousand employees walked out of seven hotels in Boston.

The Unite Here labor union says a ratification vote will be scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center, where employees will have the chance to approve a new contract.

The post shows workers who walked the final picket lines celebrating the news.

On Oct. 3, more than 1,500 unionized housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellhops, dishwashers and other workers officially went on strike for better pay at 5 a.m. after months of failed contract negotiations.

Union leaders said workers were not making enough money, needed more hours, and in many cases needed to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

BIG NEWS! We have reached a tentative agreement and have a ratification vote scheduled for 2pm at the Hynes Convention Center today. No picket lines tomorrow! See the moment workers walking the final picket lines of the day heard the news. #MarriottStrike #1job pic.twitter.com/BntBnKEsvn — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) November 17, 2018

