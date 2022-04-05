DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - David Ortiz and the Red Sox are teaming up with Stop & Shop to help strike out hunger in Massachusetts.

In Dorchester’s Jerimiah Burke High School Tuesday, Big Papi announced that for every strikeout during a Red Sox home game this season, the grocery store chain will donate 10,000 meals to its school food pantry.

“Coming where we come from, we know how hard it is sometimes to get out of school and go back home and not be able to have a meal at the house or something you can enjoy after all the hard work in the day,” said Ortiz.

This is all part of a multi-year campaign where the Sox pledged to donate 10 million meals to students facing food insecurity.

“Food is extremely important at everything that we do,” Ortiz told the teens assembled. “Sports, school, everything goes along with having a good meal and what’s better than having Stop & Shop getting it done for all of you?”

Stop & Shop’s president, Gordon Reid, said the expansion of this initiative is drastically needed.

“Obviously, during the pandemic, hunger became a massive issue and at the forefront of people’s minds. so that’s where we got into this ‘Strike out Hunger’ and we are delighted to work with the Red Sox,” said Reid.

Stop & Shop said they hope to have one food pantry partnered with each of their more than 400 stores located across the northeast.

