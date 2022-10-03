PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sysco food service workers, who’ve been on strike since Friday, are confronting truck drivers trying to enter the distribution center in Plympton early Monday morning.

Police are monitoring the demonstrators who are blocking trucks for a few minutes as they enter and exit the distribution center, voicing their complaints about non-union drivers taking the food trucks out.

Demonstrators said they’ve been mistreated after several years of working hard during the pandemic.

“They’ve been busting their butts the past three years through a pandemic when other people could work from home, they were here working from four in the morning to seven o’clock at night providing food and essential products to hospitals and schools,” said one demonstrator. “This world doesn’t run without these essential workers, they were heroes two years ago and now they’re absolutely nothing.”

Hundreds of workers began striking outside of the Sysco headquarters in Plympton at midnight on Oct. 1, after contract negotiations fell through. More than 300 workers walked off the job and went on strike outside of the Sysco headquarters after contract changes, including the removal of both union health insurance and union pension.

Sysco Boston released a statement Friday saying the company respects and cares about its workers and the critical role they play. Sysco also said their offer to the workers included “substantial” wage increases of 25% over the life of the contract, and “more healthcare options at lower costs” than currently available.

“The work stoppage at Sysco Boston is unnecessary,” Sysco said. “Union leaders have taken this action with little regard for the damage it will cause to our associates and our customers.”

The trucks are continuing to enter and exit the distribution center in Plympton despite the disruptions, but if they can’t get out that could affect the food that goes to various places including restaurants, schools and hospitals.

Sysco workers have also demonstrated in other parts of the country, including over 200 workers in Syracuse, New York who started to strike Sept. 27., and over 250 workers in Phoenix who started to strike in July.

Workers in Plympton said they will strike until an agreement is reached.

