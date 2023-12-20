Waltham Police are warning residents about a string of car break-ins across the city.

According to authorities, recent incidents have been reported on Edwin, Ellery, Cleveland and Clements Roads and Livingston Lane.

Police posted a surveillance video of the individual believed to be responsible for the break-ins to Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.

