BOSTON (WHDH) - Popular Boston restaurant, STRIP by Strega, came together with a Philadelphia based pub for a Super Bowl battle of their own. They’re both betting their team will come out on top, to win them a celebratory meal.

Here’s the deal—if the Patriots win, the folks at Strega will be treated to a famous Philly meal, complete with wings, cheese steaks and soft pretzels.

If the Eagles manage to come out on top, the staff at Philadelphia-based P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant will get served chowder, lobster rolls and Boston cream pies.

Doesn’t seem like a fair trade, but they say this is a fun way to get even more into the game.

Both cities are feeling confident that their hometown team will win them a full belly.

Strega did the same challenge last years and received a nice meal from a steakhouse in Atlanta to celebrate the Pats win.

