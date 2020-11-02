Strip club reaches $1.9M settlement with models, actresses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence strip club has reached a nearly $1.9 million settlement with 28 models and actresses who alleged the business used their images in social media and advertising campaigns without permission and without compensation.

According to the agreement announced last week, the women will collect the settlement from Wonderland’s insurer, and in exchange, agreed to dismiss their lawsuit, The Providence Journal reported Monday.

A lawyer for Wonderland had argued that the women voluntarily and knowingly relinquished any rights they had by publishing their images on the Internet without any notice against re-use by third parties.

The women said by using their images, the club made it appear as if they danced at or were otherwise affiliated with the club. The models alleged trademark infringement; false advertising; violating their right to privacy; unauthorized use of their images; defamation; and unjust enrichment.

Several other Providence strip clubs face similar lawsuits.

“The matters are being negotiated and some are being resolved amicably in a difficult business environment caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” Kevin Cain, a club lawyer, told the newspaper.

Wonderland remains closed during the pandemic.

John Golaszewski, who represents the women, declined to comment.

