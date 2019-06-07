Strip club reaches settlement with Providence officials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A famous Rhode Island strip club has reached a settlement with Providence officials that will allow it to keep its licenses and reopen a so-called “VIP” area.

The Foxy Lady was briefly shut down by the city’s licensing board in December after prostitution charges were brought against three dancers for allegedly offering sex to undercover police officers in the VIP section. The club was later allowed to reopen pending appeals, but the VIP area remained closed.

Foxy Lady has agreed to a 10-day license suspension, but won’t have to close again because the penalty is considered having already been served.

The settlement also requires changes to the VIP section where private dances take place.

Two of the dancers charged pleaded no contest and the third was cleared by a judge.

