BOSTON (WHDH) - A DNA analysis of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren found “strong evidence” that she has Native American heritage, a Stanford University professor said.

Dr. Carlos Bustamante, a Professor of Biomedical Data Science, Genetics, and Biology, received Warren’s DNA sample earlier this year.

Bustamante concluded with 99 percent confidence that Warren’s DNA sample contained Native American ancestry, according to his report.

The report also showed that Warren most likely had an ancestor who was 100 percent Native American about six to 10 generations ago.

An ancestry-specific analysis concluded Warren’s Native American ancestry falls between Canadian and Mexican indigenous populations, Bustamante said.

The report found that the majority of Warren’s identifiable ancestry is European.

Warren’s identity was allegedly not known to Bustamante during the analysis.

Critics have charged that Warren has advanced her career with a narrative she is a descendant of Cherokee and Delaware tribes.

President Trump has also repeatedly mocked her as “Pocahontas.”

The senator is seeking re-election to a second term in Massachusetts.

During a town hall meeting on Sept. 29 in Holyoke, Warren said that she plans on taking a “hard look” at running for president in 2020 following the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)