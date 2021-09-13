DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms moved in overnight causing some damage to neighborhoods on the North Shore.

A large tree limb fell across Fowler Street in Danvers and landed on power lines.

Crews are working to remove the limb from the area.

Middlesex and Essex counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning during the early morning hours.

