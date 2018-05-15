Tornado watch issued for parts of Massachusetts as strong storms move in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts Tuesday as strong storms start to move into the region. The summer-like storms pack the potential to become severe and could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Berkshire County through 8 p.m.

Tornado watch until 8pm includes western Mass. #7news pic.twitter.com/8asfIUYDoD — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

A line of strong storms will move through between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Meteorologist Chris Lambert said. The storms will start to intensify around 5 p.m., according to Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. The system will work from west to east, arriving in Boston around 6 p.m.

Initially looking at storms in individual cell mode, then most widespread action around the evening commute time will be more of a line/complex of storms and more widespread. pic.twitter.com/BQROYd8GOw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

Storms most widespread between 4-8pm today. Although and isolated storm earlier, out ahead of main line, can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/VnxxYZ7BV5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

“Some of the storms could have some brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning,” Reiner said.

The greatest storm risks will be heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures in the 80s and high humidity levels could produce severe weather conditions but the probability for hail or a tornado is low.

There will be an “enhanced” risk for severe weather across most of the state, according to Lambert. In Boston, there is a slight risk.

SPC now place "moderate risk" in parts of western New England this afternoon. We don't see that around here often. Best chance for isolated tornadoes are in western MA, CT and NY. pic.twitter.com/t0LjLmuu2b — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

[1230pm] Here are the latest probabilities of severe hail (+1"), tornadoes, and severe wind (+50kts/58mph) for southern New England. pic.twitter.com/bUkCzQtGP5 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 15, 2018

Temperatures will climb into the 80s across most of the state. Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will be cooler.

The storms will leave behind cooler conditions. Temperatures are only expected be in the 60s on Wednesday.

