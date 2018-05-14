Strong storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Summer-like storms that are heading toward the Bay State pack the potential to become severe and could bring heavy rain and damaging winds Tuesday.

A line of strong storms will move through between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., and likely affect the evening commute, Meteorologist Bri Eggers wrote in her latest weather blog.

The storms will start to intensify around 5 p.m., according to Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. The system will work from west to east, arriving in Boston around 6 p.m.

“Some of the storms could have some brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning,” Reiner said.

The greatest storm risks will be heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures in the 80s and high humidity levels could produce severe weather conditions but the probability for hail or a tornado is low.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s across most of the state. Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will be cooler.

The storms will leave behind cooler conditions. Temperatures are only expected be in the 60s on Wednesday.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)