Strong storms created ‘meteotsunami’ off coast

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service says powerful thunderstorms created a small tsunami off the New Jersey coast.

Known as a meteotsunami, it resulted in fluctuating water levels for several hours, reaching as high as 10 inches above normal. But there were no reports of damage from the event.

Storms that moved across the area yesterday ended up creating a meteotsunami across the Mid-Atlantic & up into the SNE coastline. You can see the meteotsunami in the water fluctuations from area tidal gauges, esp in the New Haven gauge. Learn more here: https://t.co/o7GgowMUI2 pic.twitter.com/tble00XnNN — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 16, 2018

The abnormally high tides were reported in areas from Perth Amboy in New Jersey to Delaware’s Fenwick Island.

Officials say meteotsunamis are driven by air-pressure disturbances often associated with fast-moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms and squalls.

Most meteotsunamis are too small to notice.

