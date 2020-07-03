Strong storms down trees, power lines across much of eastern Mass.

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful storm system that roared through much of eastern Massachusetts Thursday ripped down power lines, sent trees toppling onto cars and buildings, and knocked out power to more than 3,000 Bay State residents.

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds dropped out of New Hampshire and eventually began to weaken as they settled over Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties around 10:15 p.m.

Those strong winds sent a tree crashing down right outside the police station in Carlisle and along both sides of Summer Street in Weston.

Emergency crews were out in force responding to reports of downed power lines that plunged thousands of Mass. residents into the dark, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Association’s outage map.

Weston remains the hardest hit with more than 1,000 residents or 40 percent of the population without electricity.

The Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail Train was heavily delayed following the storm after a tree came crashing down into the right of way. Some passengers were forced to wait over an hour.

No injuries have been reported.

For the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)