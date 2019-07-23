Strong storms likely produced waterspout off Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms off the coast of Cape Cod just west of Martha’s Vineyard likely produced a waterspout on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve seen some spin and rotation to the east of Block Island,” 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “The cell likely has produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island.”

Lambert says the cell is expected to move toward the Elizabeth Islands and Martha’s Vineyard.

The storm system is also producing thunder, lightning, strong winds and heavy downpours.

A flood watch is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties until 2 p.m.

Still watching the storm south of RI that’s likely produced a waterspout. That cell continues to move toward the Elizabeth Islands/Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/Oa1DKB9nsC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 23, 2019

