Strong storms sweep through region

BOSTON (WHDH) - A line of strong storms brought whipping winds and heavy rain to parts of Massachusetts Thursday.

The wild weather did damage in several towns, including Sterling, where trees toppled onto a road there.

Heavy rain, high winds, and even some hail fell on Hopkinton.

There are also reports of more downed trees and several lightning strikes.

That line of storms is still moving through the area after a day of record-high temperatures.

But as they clear out, so will the heat.

