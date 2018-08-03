Strong storms wreak havoc on New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A severe series of storms that pushed across northern New England on Friday evening prompted multiple tornado warnings, toppled trees and turned roads into rivers.

Towns and cities in southern and central New Hampshire were hit the hardest. A pair of tornado warnings were simultaneously in effect at one point.

Heavy rain flooded many streets in Manchester, leaving motorists and pedestrians stranded in knee-deep water.

Gusting winds knocked a massive tree on to a home in Gilmanton, and it tore down power lines as it fell.

Hundreds of lightning strikes were also reported across the region.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m.

