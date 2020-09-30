Strong winds batter Massachusetts, leaving tens of thousands without power

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 50,000 people are without power after strong wind gusts and soaking rain battered parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, uprooting trees, snapping branches like tooth picks, and downing power lines

As of 11 a.m., 49,561 residents in communities across the state were without power, according to MEMA’s outage map.

The power outages also led to connectivity issues for students who are learning remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brockton Public Schools announced that all absences due to outages would be excused. In Kingston, officials cancelled remote learning for students at Silver Lake Regional High School and Silver Lake Regional Middle School.

Gusts throughout the morning routinely reached more than 60 mph in parts of eastern and central Massachusetts before they began to level off shortly before 10 a.m. Many other areas saw gusts between 35-45 mph.

The National Weather Service reported that winds gusted as high as 72 mph near Boston.

Check out the peak wind gusts from overnight! Wow! Still gusty out there now but a sharp drop off with wind gusts back through western Mass. We see winds subside this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PZ6wohL2dS — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 30, 2020

The toppled trees and downed power lines snarled traffic in many communities.

In Dedham, a tree limb crashed down on power lines on River Street, knocking out power to dozens of homes.

At one point during the morning commute, a large tree fell and blocked the exit ramp from Storrow Drive to Massachusetts General Hospital, state police said.

In Hanover, a gigantic tree was uprooted on Dwelley Avenue, making the area impassable.

Large tree down across the road on Dwelley Ave. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tZuoUgiGR3 — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) September 30, 2020

Part of the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury was also closed after a large tree snapped and fell across the road near Home Depot.

Multiple utility poles crashed to the ground in Canton, sparking a small fire on Pleasant Street near Sherman Street.

Avoid Pleseant St. at Sherman St. Multiple poles down! pic.twitter.com/qIicOND9Hr — Chief Ken Berkowitz (@ChiefBerkowitz) September 30, 2020

Plympton fire officials said a tree landed a car with adults and children inside. No injuries were reported.

Plympton firefighters are responding to multiple calls for trees and wires down and on fire. One incident involved a tree that landed on a vehicle with adults and children in the vehicle. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/zDKFo1azI4 — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) September 30, 2020

Motorists were also urged to use caution on the roads due to wet leaves.

Points outside of Interstate 495 were forecast to see up to an inch of rain. Areas inside I-495 were expected to get about a half-inch of rain.

The rain started to taper off by late-morning as the fierce band of weather pushed out.

Temperatures were expected to hover in the 70s throughout the day.

Rain chances today are highest through mid morning. Drying out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/67QLL4a0jc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Rain totals adding up. Over 0.50" so far for some towns and cities. pic.twitter.com/jTBp5LHQRJ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

Strongest gusts 6-9am… gusts 40-55mph widespread across eastern and central Mass. Isolated power outages, downs tree limbs and lots of leaves in the streets. pic.twitter.com/3jbcobY3QS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 30, 2020

