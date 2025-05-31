BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong, gusting winds downed trees across Cape Cod on Saturday and knocked out power to thousands of residents.

As storms moved through the area, a wall of rain moved across the Commonwealth and strong winds downed trees and wires and left many without power.

An image shared by a viewer showed a large tree across the roadway in Centerville. Video from nearby Bourne showed trees and branches down across several properties.

Crews have since responded to the scene and cleared the tree from the street.

Utility crews are fanning out across the Cape to repair the damage caused by winds gusting over 45 mph.

A wind advisory will remain in effect through the end of the night.

