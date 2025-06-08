WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of powerful storms packing strong winds and rain rolled across Massachusetts on Saturday, downing trees and power lines in several communities, including Waltham, where crews were still cleaning up debris in to the night.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the downed limb in Waltham, which closed the street to traffic. Crews were still working to clear the scene Saturday night. In Wellesley, localized flooding forced the temporary closure of Route 9 while first responders cleared storm drains.

And in Shirley, crews worked through the day Saturday to clean up after a microburst downed trees and pelted the community with hail on Friday.

