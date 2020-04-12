Strong winds, downpours expected to bring outages in Mass. Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy downpours, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit Massachusetts on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Mondays will bring the possibility for widespread damaging winds which could lead to downed trees and power lines,” according to a post on the National Weather Service’s Twitter page.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency advises residents to check their generators and keep electronics charged as winds gusts between 50 and 70 miles per hour may bring outages.

The strongest winds will impact the eastern and central part of the state most, according to the National Weather Service.

Western Massachusetts could see wind gusts somewhere between 45 and 55 mph.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph on Monday may cause downed trees and power lines and resulting power outages. Check generators, keep electronics charged, locate flashlights & radio & extra batteries. Power outage preparedness tips: https://t.co/7KtWzMhiMZ https://t.co/7AJZKeTkgm — MEMA (@MassEMA) April 12, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)