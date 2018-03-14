Strong winds, heavy snow brings down wires and knocks out power in Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The third March nor’easter pounded Cape Cod with high winds and heavy snow.

Trees brought down live power lines in Hyannis and Orleans.

The police chief in Falmouth asked residents to shelter-in-place.

“It really is dangerous and they shouldn’t be on the road,” said Chief Edward Dunne.

Around 200 wires were brought down during the height of the storm.

One retired firefighter trudged through the snow to check on friends.

“It’s a heavy, wet snow. My wife said this is heart attack snow out there. Be careful, but it really is. It’s like shoveling cement,” he said.

At one point, more than two dozen roads were closed in Falmouth.

Town hall opened for anyone who needed some warmth and a cellphone charge.

“Everywhere in town had signs on the door saying we’re closed for the storm, but town hall opened,” explained Falmouth resident Emily Sturdivan.

In Sandwich, whiteout conditions made plowing an unending task.

Power was just restored to parts of the area after the past two nor’easter, but it went out again Tuesday night.

“You hunker down. You call friends. You figure out where the power is, where the heat is, whose got food and call them up and you go survive,” said Sandwich resident Andrew Harwich.

Thousands on the Cape remained without power Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)