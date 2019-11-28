Strong winds knock down utility poles in Methuen leaving residents without power

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 3,000 people in Methuen and Lawrence were without power Thursday evening after strong winds knocked down multiple utility poles, police say.

Three broken utility poles and downed wires closed part of Pleasant Valley St. according to police.

Melana Winegar, a resident in the area said, “We were all sitting here with candles, we had candles lit, flashlights”

Some people posted publically on Snapchat showing dark homes saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving, power’s out in Methuen’ and, ‘No power, Happy Thanksgiving.’

“Luckily we got our dinner, I mean we felt bad thinking some people may have been in the middle of cooking dinner or it happened right when they sat down,” Winegar said.

Power was knocked out to several streets around Pleasant Valley St.

Methuen police say they are grateful no cars were driving by when those poles came down.

Lt. Thomas McMenamon of Methuen Police said, “One of them’s leaning in the street with wires down in the roadway and then two of them snapped right in half and they are blocking the roadway behind us.”

National Grid has crews on scene working to fix the poles and as of 7 p.m., only 20 customers are still without power. They hope the road is reopened before the rush of Black Friday shoppers.

The Walmart that is up the hill has its back entrance open since Pleasant Valley St. may still be blocked off when the store opens for shoppers.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE: Most power to the area has been restored. Only 20 customers still without power. @nationalgridus working hard to restore all power. Crews will be working to repair the poles this evening. — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) November 28, 2019

#Update road closure on Pleasant Bakkey St expected time be for an extended time frame. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/mtEg9bYWDJ — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) November 28, 2019

