DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds toppled two utility poles on Centre Street in Dorchester on Tuesday.

The wires fell onto cars parked along the street, knocking out power to at least 25 homes and businesses.

Boston police taped off the area as Eversource crews work to remove the poles and wires.

Crews worked overnight to make repairs; a generator was set up to temporarily supply power to homes.

Some waited hours for their power to get turned back on.

