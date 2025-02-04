DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds toppled two utility poles on Centre Street in Dorchester on Tuesday.

Wires fell onto cars parked along the street. At least 25 customers were left without power.

Boston police taped off the area as Eversource crews work to remove the poles and wires.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

