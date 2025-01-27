BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a Dorchester home Monday morning around 2:30, causing damage to the property.

The front of the home was hit by the car, which lifted up part of the front porch and stairs, and according to one resident, shook the whole house.

The car was towed away before 8 a.m.

The homeowner said she is unsure if the house is structurally safe, but the residents did have to leave.

The porch was replaced three years ago after another car crashed into the previous one; the new one is now being held up by wooden beams.

“Honestly, it just feels like my house has been struck by lightning twice,” said landlord Shamiah Velney. “I just wish that this was either a four way stop, or if there were speed bumps implemented.”

Tania Guity, who lives in the building, agreed.

“The driver looked like he was out of the car, and they were talking to him on the side,” she said. “This is a crazy intersection, so I’ve had my car hit a couple of times out here. My son’s had his car hit out here a couple of times. There’s been a lot of accidents. This intersection needs a stop sign or a light, something.”

The driver was not injured, and no arrests have been made.

